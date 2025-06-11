State golf: Minnetonka wins first team title in program history, plus other champions crowned

The high school golf season concluded on Wednesday with state champions crowned, including the Minnetonka girls team that won their first team title in program history.

In Class 3A, Minnetonka won a team title with a 19-stroke lead over Maple Grove to claim a state title. The Skippers were led by junior Selena Wu, who finished tied for fourth overall.

Orono’s Ava Hanneman won the 3A girls individual title after shooting two under in the final round and shot a 142 overall.

