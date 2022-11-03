State Soccer: Rosemount edges defending champ Stillwater in AAA Girls Semi

In the 2021 state tournament, Rosemount, like Edina, was not able to advance out of the semifinals. The Irish were seeded No. 3 and lost to No. 2 Centennial for the right to play for a state title. On the back of t-shirts worn by Rosemount participants, it says, “Unfinished Business,” a motivator to progress farther in 2022.

That is playing out for the Irish.

Rosemount, the No. 2 seed in the big-school field, recorded a 1-0 victory over No. 3 Stillwater during the semifinals to not only dethrone the reigning Class AAA champion, but also earn a spot opposite Edina in Friday’s championship game.

Senior forward Shay Payne scored the game’s only goal with 24:29 remaining in regulation time on a play engineered by teammate Taylor Heimerl, a senior midfielder. Heimerl, with possession on the far side, sent a long volley toward the Stillwater goal. The ball bounced off a Stillwater defender to Payne, who was about 20 yards out. Payne recovered the ricochet and fired a shot between the two defenders and into the far left side of the goal.

It is Rosemount’s first appearance in a championship game since finishing as a runner-up to Centennial in 2016.

Courtesy: Minnesota State High School League