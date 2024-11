Junior quarterback Kaden Harney threw two touchdown passes and ran for another as the Crimson beat Edina 42-12 Thursday night in a Class 6A state quarterfinal game at Park Center High School.

Maple Grove improves to 11-0 this season and will play either Mounds View or Shakopee in the state semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium next week.

