Start times announced for 6 Gopher football games

The University of Minnesota’s football team is scheduled for 12 regular-season games, and the Big Ten just announced start times for six of them.

They announced the times of their first three games, Minnesota’s homecoming, and two conference games.

The confirmed schedule features a pair of Friday games on national television, as well as two West Coast trips.

All times listed are in Central Time

Minnesota vs Buffalo

Thursday, Aug. 28 at 7 p.m. (Fox Sports 1)

Minnesota vs Northwestern State

Saturday, Sep. 6 at 11 a.m. (Big Ten Network)

Minnesota @ California

Saturday, Sep. 13 at 9:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Minnesota vs Purdue (Homecoming)

Saturday, Oct. 11 at 6 or 6:30 p.m. (TV TBD)

Minnesota vs Nebraska

Friday, Oct. 17 at 7 p.m. (FOX)

Minnesota @ Oregon

Friday, Nov. 14 at 8 p.m. (FOX)

Times for games against Rutgers (Sep. 27), Ohio State (Oct. 4), Iowa (Oct. 25), Michigan State (Nov. 1), Northwestern (Nov. 22), and Wisconsin (Nov. 29) will be announced in the future.

