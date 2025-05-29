Start times announced for 6 Gopher football games
The University of Minnesota’s football team is scheduled for 12 regular-season games, and the Big Ten just announced start times for six of them.
They announced the times of their first three games, Minnesota’s homecoming, and two conference games.
The confirmed schedule features a pair of Friday games on national television, as well as two West Coast trips.
All times listed are in Central Time
Minnesota vs Buffalo
Thursday, Aug. 28 at 7 p.m. (Fox Sports 1)
Minnesota vs Northwestern State
Saturday, Sep. 6 at 11 a.m. (Big Ten Network)
Minnesota @ California
Saturday, Sep. 13 at 9:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Minnesota vs Purdue (Homecoming)
Saturday, Oct. 11 at 6 or 6:30 p.m. (TV TBD)
Minnesota vs Nebraska
Friday, Oct. 17 at 7 p.m. (FOX)
Minnesota @ Oregon
Friday, Nov. 14 at 8 p.m. (FOX)
Times for games against Rutgers (Sep. 27), Ohio State (Oct. 4), Iowa (Oct. 25), Michigan State (Nov. 1), Northwestern (Nov. 22), and Wisconsin (Nov. 29) will be announced in the future.
Click here for KSTP’s full Gopher football coverage.