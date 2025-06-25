St. Thomas men’s, women’s basketball teams to host Army for home-openers

The University of St. Thomas will open their men’s and women’s basketball home season by playing Army.

The games have been scheduled for November 8, and as of this report, no official time for tip-off has been scheduled.

The games will also be the inaugural basketball contests in the Lee and Penny Anderson Arena.

“We are thrilled to host Army in Tommie basketballs’ first ever contests in Lee and Penny Anderson Arena,” said Director of Athletics Dr. Phil Esten. “These games will be a celebration of so many things, including Lee Anderson and the Tommie Athletic Department as a whole. Year five of Division I competition promises to be our most exciting yet, and we can’t wait for fans to get their first glimpse of the new era of St. Thomas basketball on November 8.”

It will be the first ever meeting between Army and St. Thomas.

Lee and Penny Anderson Arena will officially open on October 24, when the St. Thomas hockey programs host Providence. Season tickets for both Tommie basketball and hockey are currently on sale.

