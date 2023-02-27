St. Thomas men’s hockey coach Rico Blasi previews CCHA opening playoff match-up vs. Michigan Tech

After a 2-12 start to the season, the St. Thomas men’s hockey team went 9-9-2 over the final 20 regular-season games. The scored at least one point in each of their last nine CCHA weekend series.

The Tommies will carry that momentum into next weekend’s CCHA first round best-of-3 playoff series at Michigan Tech.

We spoke with head coach Rico Blasi on Monday to preview the opening round of the playoffs and look back at last weekend’s home split vs. Bemidji State.

***Click the video box above to watch Blasi’s Monday news conference***

The Tommies’ overall record in their second D-1 season is 11-21-2.