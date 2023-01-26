University of St. Thomas men’s hoops team making great progress in second year of D-1

The University of St. Thomas men’s basketball team enters Thursday night’s home game vs. South Dakota State at 4-5 in Summit League games. Pretty good at the halfway point for the second year in D-1. The Tommies also have a home game Saturday vs. South Dakota.

KSTP Sports attended a Tommies practice this week and spoke with coach Johnny Tauer, senior forward Parker Bjorklund, and freshman guard Andrew Rohde.

***Click the video box above to watch those interviews***

St. Thomas has 13-wins overall, three more than all of last year. Even if the Tommies were to win the Summit League Tournament in March, they aren’t eligible yet for the NCAA Tournament. When making the move up, there’s a 5-year waiting period.