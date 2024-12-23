Watch: St. Thomas men’s basketball ready to make run in Summit League

The University of St. Thomas men’s basketball team (10-4) recently extended its winning streak to a Division-I-era-best six games. This is their fourth season playing D-1.

Two of the Tommies’ losses were at high-major Arizona State and Oklahoma State.

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson was at a recent Tommies practice and spoke with head coach Johnny Tauer and third-year guard Kendall Blue (East Ridge HS).

***Click the video box above to watch our conversations with Tauer and Blue***

Blue, along with point guard Drake Dobbs (Eden Prairie HS) lead a dynamic backcourt. Miles Barnstable and Nolan Minessale are solid frontcourt players, with Carter Bjerke (Wayzata HS) lethal off the bench.

St. Thomas’ six straight wins, dating back to Dec. 2 with a 98-76 win over Chicago State, ties for the program’s best since joining Division I. The Tommies also had a six-game winning streak last season.

St. Thomas remains on the road for its final non-conference game of the season Sunday at UC Riverside.

Their conference opener is set for Jan. 2 at North Dakota State. Based on non-conference play, the Bison, South Dakota State, and the Tommies are considered the top teams in the Summit League.