St. Thomas men’s and women’s basketball programs ready for Summit League Tourney

The 2-seed St. Thomas men’s basketball team opens up Summit League Tournament play on Thursday night in Sioux Falls vs. 7-seed Denver.

KSTP Sports was on campus on Monday and spoke with head coach Johnny Tauer and guards Drake Dobbs and Kendall Blue.

***Click the video box above to watch Tauer, Dobbs, and Blue preview this week’s tourney***

Even if the Tommies win the conference tourney on Sunday, which is very much a possibility, they are not eligible to accept the automatic bid for the NCAA Tournament. They are wrapping up a mandatory wait period for transitioning from D-III to D-1.

St. Thomas has 22 wins and went 14-0 at home this year.

——————————–

The women are the 4-seed and open play on Friday afternoon vs. 5-seed North Dakota. They head into the Summit League Tournament at 17-12, 9-7 in league play.

KSTP Sports spoke on Monday with head coach Ruth Sinn, senior Jade Hill, and junior Amber Scalia.

***Click the video box below or swipe right on the app to watch Sinn, Hill, and Scalia preview the Summit League Tourney***

Like the men, the women are not eligible for postseason play.

Both the men and women will be moving into brand new Anderson Arena next fall.