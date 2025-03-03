St. Thomas men’s and women’s basketball programs ready for Summit League Tourney

By KSTP Sports

The 2-seed St. Thomas men’s basketball team opens up Summit League Tournament play on Thursday night in Sioux Falls vs. 7-seed Denver.

KSTP Sports was on campus on Monday and spoke with head coach Johnny Tauer and guards Drake Dobbs and Kendall Blue.

Even if the Tommies win the conference tourney on Sunday, which is very much a possibility, they are not eligible to accept the automatic bid for the NCAA Tournament. They are wrapping up a mandatory wait period for transitioning from D-III to D-1.

St. Thomas has 22 wins and went 14-0 at home this year.

The women are the 4-seed and open play on Friday afternoon vs. 5-seed North Dakota. They head into the Summit League Tournament at 17-12, 9-7 in league play.

KSTP Sports spoke on Monday with head coach Ruth Sinn, senior Jade Hill, and junior Amber Scalia.

Like the men, the women are not eligible for postseason play.

Both the men and women will be moving into brand new Anderson Arena next fall.