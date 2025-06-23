St. Thomas is now a full Division 1 member, fully eligible for postseason play

The University of St. Thomas is officially a full Division I athletic program, the NCAA announced Monday afternoon. Following a vote by the NCAA Division I Board of Directors, St. Thomas has officially completed its reclassification process, making the school a full member of the NCAA.

The Tommies are now fully eligible to compete in postseason play, including NCAA tournaments and championships.

“This is an historic day for the University of St. Thomas and Tommie Athletics, which would not have been possible without the support of many,” Dr. Phil Esten, St. Thomas VP and Director of Athletics said in a statement.

“Over the past four years we have demonstrated a commitment to comprehensive excellence through our accomplishments in the classroom, community and competitive venues while building a Division I infrastructure that will allow for sustainable success. I’m particularly excited for our student-athletes, whose commitment to their holistic experience had an impact on both St. Thomas and paved the way for generations of Tommies to come.”