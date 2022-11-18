St. Thomas football can clinch outright Pioneer League title with win Saturday

The University of St. Thomas football team can finish the season with a 10th consecutive win and an outright Pioneer League championship if they win Saturday at Butler. The Tommies beat the Bulldogs in 2021 in St. Paul, 36-0. St. Thomas clinched a share of the conference title after last weekend’s victory.

KSTP Sports was at St. Thomas practice on Thursday and spoke with 15th year head coach Glenn Caruso.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversation with Caruso***

After losing their opener at Southern Utah, the Tommies have strung together nine straight wins. Caruso noted that he’s not so sure that they have the success they’ve had without experiencing that first game failure.

There are scenarios where the Tommies can win the conference outright if they lose at Butler. But the easiest path is to win.

Unless the rules are changed, St. Thomas has to wait five years to be eligible for postseason play. So, even if they end up winning the Pioneer, the automatic FCS Championship bid can’t come their way.