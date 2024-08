Dominic Baez scored on a 10-yard touchdown run with 12 seconds to go in the 4th quarter to give St. Thomas Academy a 21-14 win on the road against Andover.

The Cadets scored two touchdowns in the final 70 seconds of the game to rally from a 14-7 deficit. A blocked punt and a 3rd and 20 conversion from their own one-yard line were a couple of big plays that led to the comeback.

