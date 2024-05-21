St. Paul native, Dallas lead assistant Sean Sweeney previews series vs. Timberwolves

By KSTP Sports

St. Paul native and Mavs lead ass’t Sean Sweeney talks with our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson

The Dallas Mavericks have been one of the top defenses in the league since the All-Star break, and the man in charge of their schemes is St. Paul native Sean Sweeney. He is head coach Jason Kidd’s lead assistant.

Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals pitting Dallas vs. the Timberwolves is Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m.

Sweeney graduated from the University of St. Thomas (St. Paul, Minn.) in 2006, where he was a three-year starter, captain, and All-Conference guard. He graduated high school from Cretin-Derham Hall, and was teammates with the Raiders with MLB Hall of Famer Joe Mauer.

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson spoke with Sweeney, via Zoom.

Sweeney has interviewed for head coaching jobs, including the Utah Jazz. It seems to be a matter of when, not if, he’ll get a chance to lead a team. In the meantime, he has great synergy with Kidd. They worked together with the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks before Dallas.

Sweeney has worked for the Detroit Pistons.