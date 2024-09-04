Springs pitches 6 sharp innings as the Rays top the Twins 2-1

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Jeffrey Springs pitched a season-high six innings, Logan Driscoll hit a run-scoring single in his big league debut, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Minnesota Twins 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Springs (2-2) permitted one run and four hits in his seventh start since returning from elbow surgery. He struck out four and walked two.

Edwin Uceta struck two in a row after allowing consecutive singles to start the ninth. He was replaced by Garrett Cleavinger, who earned his fifth save in six chances when he retired pinch-hitter Christian Vázquez on a grounder to shortstop.

Driscoll put the Rays up 2-1 with his hit during a two-run fourth against David Festa (2-5), coming on his second at-bat.

Carlos Santana homered for the Twins, who hold the second AL wild card.

Tampa Bay started play seven games behind Kansas City for final AL wild card, but would also have to jump over Seattle, Detroit and Boston.

The announced crowd was a season-low 10,531 for a Rays home game. Tampa Bay entered with the major’s third-lowest attendance average of 16,834. Only Miami and Oakland are averaging less.

Santana had been hitless in 10 at-bats before connecting for a leadoff drive in the second. It was his 19th homer on the year.

Festa gave up five hits in five innings. He struck out seven and walked one.

Minnesota’s Michael Helman also got his first big league hit in the fifth in his debut.

Oft-injured Twins third baseman Royce Lewis set a career high by playing in his 59th game this season. He went 1 for 4.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Twins: CF Byron Buxton (right hip inflammation) had a scheduled offday workout at Target Field and is set to play in his second game with Triple-A St. Paul on Wednesday night. … OF Max Kepler (left knee soreness) missed his second straight game and was being evaluated.

Rays: CF Jose Siri (personal matter) started after missing one game.

UP NEXT

Rays LHP Tyler Alexander (5-4, 5.48 ERA) will start or follow an opener on Wednesday night. The Twins have not announced their pitching plans, but RHP Louie Varland (0-5, 6.14 ERA) may be recalled from Triple-A St. Paul to start.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.