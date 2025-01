Every Sunday night at 9:35 p.m. on 45-TV and 10:35 p.m. on KSTP-TV Channel 5, our Joe Schmit, Chris Long, and Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson go back-and-forth on Sports Wrap.

This week the crew looked ahead to what the Minnesota Vikings should do in the offseason after their early exit from the NFL Playoffs.

***Click the video boxes above and below for the Vikings Sports Wrap segments***