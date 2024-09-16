Sports Wrap, Sept. 15: Vikings statement win, Twins continue to struggle, and Gophers ready for Iowa

Every Sunday night at 9:35 p.m. on 45-TV and 10:35 p.m. on KSTP-TV, our Joe Schmit, Chris Long, and Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson go back-and-forth on Sports Wrap.

This week’s first segment was on the Vikings’ convincing win over the 49ers. It was the Vikings’ eighth consecutive home victory over San Francisco.

Sam Darnold passed for 268 yards and two touchdowns against his former team, including a 97-yard strike in the second quarter to Justin Jefferson.

The Vikings got three field goals by rookie Will Reichard and six sacks and two interceptions against Brock Purdy to overcome two turnovers and a quadriceps injury that forced Jefferson out of the game in the third quarter.

In the second segment of Sports Wrap, the guys touched on the Gophers win over Nevada and the Twins’ playoff outlook. The Gophers host Iowa next Saturday night.

