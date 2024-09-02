Sports Wrap, Sept. 1: Gophers lose to UNC, Twins struggle on homestand, and Vikings predictions

Every Sunday night at 9:35 p.m. on 45-TV and 10:35 p.m. on KSTP-TV, our Joe Schmit, Chris Long, and Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson go back-and-forth on Sports Wrap.

This week’s first segment was on the Gophers’ season opening loss vs. North Carolina and the Twins’ 3-6 homestand. The good news for the Twins is that they are still among the six A.L. playoff teams with a decent cushion between them and the first team out.

In the second segment of Sports Wrap, the guys made some predictions about the 2024 Vikings. The season opener is next Sunday at the New York Giants.

