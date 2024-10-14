Sports Wrap, Oct. 13: Chris Long in Brooklyn after Lynx lose Game 2 of Finals, Twins for sale, and more

Every Sunday night at 9:35 p.m. on 45-TV and 10:35 p.m. on KSTP-TV Channel 5, our Joe Schmit, Chris Long, and Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson go back-and-forth on Sports Wrap.

This week’s first segment was on the Lynx’s Game 2 loss at New York. Chris was in Brooklyn covering the game. The guys also touched on the Twins’ sale possibility before they went to break.

In the second segment of Sports Wrap, the guys touched on the Wild, Wolves, the Gophers’ win at UCLA, and the landscape of the NFC North. The 5-0 Vikings host the 4-1 Lions next Sunday.

The team of Schmit, Long, and Wolfson has been together since 2010, and collectively has over 75 years of experience covering the Minnesota sports scene. Reporter/anchor/photographer Alec Ausmus adds that much more to the most experienced sports team in town.