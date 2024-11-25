Sports Wrap, Nov. 24: Vikings win in Chicago, Wolves, Gophers, and Wild

Every Sunday night at 9:35 p.m. on 45-TV and 10:35 p.m. on KSTP-TV Channel 5, our Joe Schmit, Chris Long, and Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson go back-and-forth on Sports Wrap.

This week’s first segment was all on the Vikings’ win in Chicago to improve to 9-2.

QB Sam Darnold threw for 90 of his 330 yards in overtime to set up Parker Romo’s game-ending 29-yard field goal, and the Minnesota Vikings outlasted the Chicago Bears 30-27 after giving up 11 points in the final 22 seconds of regulation.

In the second segment of Sports Wrap, the guys hit on the Wolves’ 8-8 start, the Gophers losing to Penn State, Mara Braun’s injury, and the Wild.

The team of Schmit, Long, and Wolfson has been together since 2010, and collectively has over 75 years of experience covering the Minnesota sports scene. Reporter/anchor/photographer Alec Ausmus adds that much more to the most experienced sports team in town.