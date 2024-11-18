Sports Wrap, Nov. 17: Vikings win in Tennessee, Wolves, Wild, Gophers, and Twins

Every Sunday night at 9:35 p.m. on 45-TV and 10:35 p.m. on KSTP-TV Channel 5, our Joe Schmit, Chris Long, and Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson go back-and-forth on Sports Wrap.

This week’s first segment was all on the Vikings’ win in Tennessee to improve to 8-2. QB Sam Darnold was brilliant to help the Vikings win their third straight and improve to 5-0 against AFC teams this season.

He found Jordan Addison for a 47-yard catch-and-run touchdown as the Vikings didn’t trail again as they scored 16 straight for a 16-3 halftime lead.

***Click the video box above to watch the 1st segment of Sports Wrap from Sun. Nov. 17th***

In the second segment of Sports Wrap, the guys hit on the Wild, Wolves, Gophers men’s basketball, and the Twins.

***Click the video box below to watch the 2nd segment of Sports Wrap from Sun. Nov. 17th, or if on our app, swipe to the right***

The team of Schmit, Long, and Wolfson has been together since 2010, and collectively has over 75 years of experience covering the Minnesota sports scene. Reporter/anchor/photographer Alec Ausmus adds that much more to the most experienced sports team in town.