Sports Wrap, Nov. 10: Vikings win in Jacksonville, Wild, Wolves, and Gophers

Every Sunday night at 9:35 p.m. on 45-TV and 10:35 p.m. on KSTP-TV Channel 5, our Joe Schmit, Chris Long, and Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson go back-and-forth on Sports Wrap.

This week’s first segment was all on the Vikings’ win in Jacksonville. Minnesota’s stingy defense held Jacksonville to 143 yards, which are the fewest in coach Doug Pederson’s three seasons and the Vikings overcame QB Sam Darnold’s three interceptions to beat the Jaguars 12-7.

In the second segment of Sports Wrap, the guys hit on the Wild, Wolves, Gophers football, and Gophers women’s hoops.

The team of Schmit, Long, and Wolfson has been together since 2010, and collectively has over 75 years of experience covering the Minnesota sports scene. Reporter/anchor/photographer Alec Ausmus adds that much more to the most experienced sports team in town.