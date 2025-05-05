Sports Wrap, May 4: Wolves advance to 2nd round, Wild lose again in 1st round, Vikings, and Twins

Every Sunday night at 9:35 p.m. on 45-TV and 10:35 p.m. on KSTP-TV Channel 5, our Alec Ausmus, Chris Long, and Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson go back-and-forth on Sports Wrap. Joe Schmit will be missed, with his retirement coming earlier in the week.

This week’s first segment was on the Wolves’ first round playoff win over the Lakers and the Wild losing yet again in the 1st round.

The Wolves open the 2nd round at Target Center vs. 7-seed Golden State on Tuesday night.

***Click the video box above to watch the 1st segment of Sports Wrap from Sun. May 4***

In the second segment of Sports Wrap, the guys talked Vikings and Twins.

***Click the video box below to watch the 2nd segment of Sports Wrap from Sun. May 4, or if on our app, swipe to the right***

The team of Schmit, Long, and Wolfson had been together since 2010, and collectively has over 75 years of experience covering the Minnesota sports scene. Reporter/anchor/photographer Ausmus adds that much more to the most experienced sports team in town.

We will do our best to maintain the high standard that Schmit has help set.