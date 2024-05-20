Sports Wrap, May 19: Wolves win Game 7 in Denver and tough week for Twins

By KSTP Sports

Sports Wrap May 19, Part I: Wolves win Game 7 in Denver

This week’s first segment was all about the Timberwolves’ Game 7 win in Denver. The Wolves open the Western Conference Finals on Wednesday night at Target Center vs. Dallas.

In the second segment of Sports Wrap, the Wolves’ dialogue continued with a look ahead to what the Wolves will battle when facing the Mavericks.

In a separate Sports Wrap segment that aired on 45-TV at 9 p.m., the guys discussed the losing week for the Twins and John Anderson coaching his final game with the Gophers.

Sports Wrap May 19, Part III: Twins tough week and John Anderson’s last game

