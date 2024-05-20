Sports Wrap, May 19: Wolves win Game 7 in Denver and tough week for Twins

Every Sunday night at 10:35 p.m., our Joe Schmit, Chris Long, and Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson go back-and-forth on Sports Wrap.

This week’s first segment was all about the Timberwolves’ Game 7 win in Denver. The Wolves open the Western Conference Finals on Wednesday night at Target Center vs. Dallas.

In the second segment of Sports Wrap, the Wolves’ dialogue continued with a look ahead to what the Wolves will battle when facing the Mavericks.

In a separate Sports Wrap segment that aired on 45-TV at 9 p.m., the guys discussed the losing week for the Twins and John Anderson coaching his final game with the Gophers.

The team of Schmit, Long, and Wolfson has been together since 2010, and collectively has over 75 years of experience covering the Minnesota sports scene. Reporter/anchor/photographer Alec Ausmus adds that much more to the most experienced sports team in town.