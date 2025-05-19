Sports Wrap, May 18: Wolves get Thunder next, Twins’ long win streak ends, and Vikings schedule thoughts

Every Sunday night at 9:35 p.m. on 45-TV and 10:35 p.m. on KSTP-TV Channel 5, our Alec Ausmus, Chris Long, and Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson go back-and-forth on Sports Wrap.

This week’s first segment was on the Wolves’ Western Conference Finals matchup vs. Oklahoma City and the Twins’ 13-game win streak ending Sunday in Milwaukee.

The Wolves play Game 1 at Oklahoma City Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

In the second segment of Sports Wrap, the guys talked Vikings schedule, the Wild signing prospect Danila Yurov, and the Frost taking on Ottawa in the PWHL Finals starting on Tuesday.

The twosome of Long and Wolfson had been together since 2010, and collectively has over 45 years of experience covering the Minnesota sports scene. Reporter/anchor/photographer Ausmus adds that much more to the most experienced sports team in town.

We will do our best to maintain the high standard that former sports director Joe Schmit has help set. His last day on air was Apr. 30.