Sports Wrap, May 11: Wolves win Game 3 vs. Warriors, Twins red-hot, and Vikings rookie camp

Every Sunday night at 9:35 p.m. on 45-TV and 10:35 p.m. on KSTP-TV Channel 5, our Alec Ausmus, Chris Long, and Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson go back-and-forth on Sports Wrap.

This week’s first segment was on the Wolves’ Game 3 win at Golden State and the red-hot Twins. The Twins open a series Tuesday at Baltimore riding an eight-game win streak.

The Wolves play Game 4 at Golden State Monday night at 9 p.m., leading the best-of-7 series, 2-1.

In the second segment of Sports Wrap, the guys talked Minnesota United, Vikings rookie camp, and Lynx.

The twosome of Long and Wolfson had been together since 2010, and collectively has over 45 years of experience covering the Minnesota sports scene. Reporter/anchor/photographer Ausmus adds that much more to the most experienced sports team in town.

We will do our best to maintain the high standard that former sports director Joe Schmit has help set. His last day on air was Apr. 30.