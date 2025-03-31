Sports Wrap – March 30: Gophers hockey early exit, Twins early season struggles, Medved hired

Every Sunday night at 9:35 p.m. on 45-TV and 10:35 p.m. on KSTP-TV Channel 5, our Joe Schmit, Chris Long, and Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson go back-and-forth on Sports Wrap. This week, Alec Ausmus was a pinch-hitter for Doogie.

This week’s Sports Wrap segment focused on the early exit from the NCAA Tournament for the Gophers men’s hockey team, if you should hit the panic button on the Twins, the amazing Paige Bueckers, and the hiring of Niko Medved as the new head coach of the Gophers men’s basketball program.

***Click the video box above to watch Sports Wrap from Sun. Mar. 30th***