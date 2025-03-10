Sports Wrap, Mar. 9: Vikings, Twins, Ben Johnson’s future, and more

Every Sunday night at 9:35 p.m. on 45-TV and 10:35 p.m. on KSTP-TV Channel 5, our Joe Schmit, Chris Long, and Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson go back-and-forth on Sports Wrap.

This week’s first segment was on the Vikings and NFL free agency starting Monday at 11 a.m. and the Wild’s lack of a big move at Friday’s trade deadline.

***Click the video box above to watch the 1st segment of Sports Wrap from Sun. Mar. 2nd***

In the second segment of Sports Wrap, the guys touched on whether Ben Johnson stays or goes as Gophers coach, the boys state hockey tourney and the fun games, and the Twins.

***Click the video box below to watch the 2nd segment of Sports Wrap from Sun. Mar. 9th, or if on our app, swipe to the right***

The team of Schmit, Long, and Wolfson has been together since 2010, and collectively has over 75 years of experience covering the Minnesota sports scene. Reporter/anchor/photographer Ausmus adds that much more to the most experienced sports team in town.