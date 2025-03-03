Sports Wrap, Mar. 3: Wolves, Wild, Gophers, Vikings, HS hockey, and Twins talk

Every Sunday night at 9:35 p.m. on 45-TV and 10:35 p.m. on KSTP-TV Channel 5, our Joe Schmit, Chris Long, and Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson go back-and-forth on Sports Wrap. This week we went on a little late on Ch. 5 due to the Oscars.

This week’s first segment was on Anthony Edwards piling up technical fouls, the Wolves needing a 10 or 11 man rotation moving forward, the Wild, this week’s state hockey tourneys, and Ben Johnson’s future.

In the second segment of Sports Wrap, the guys discussed Byron Murphy Junior’s free agent market and the Twins’ pitching depth.

The team of Schmit, Long, and Wolfson has been together since 2010, and collectively has over 75 years of experience covering the Minnesota sports scene. Reporter/anchor/photographer Ausmus adds that much more to the most experienced sports team in town.