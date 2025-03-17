Sports Wrap, Mar. 16: Niko Medved, Vikings, Twins, Wolves, and more

Every Sunday night at 9:35 p.m. on 45-TV and 10:35 p.m. on KSTP-TV Channel 5, our Joe Schmit, Chris Long, and Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson go back-and-forth on Sports Wrap. Alec Ausmus filled in for Schmit this week.

This week’s first segment was on the Niko Medved to the Gophers speculation and the Vikings and NFL free agency. How great a week did the Vikings have?

In the second segment of Sports Wrap, the guys touched on the Twins, Wild, Wolves, and Gophers women’s hockey.

The Gophers play Wisconsin this week in the Frozen Four at Ridder Arena.

The team of Schmit, Long, and Wolfson has been together since 2010, and collectively has over 75 years of experience covering the Minnesota sports scene. Reporter/anchor/photographer Ausmus adds that much more to the most experienced sports team in town.