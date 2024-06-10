Sports Wrap, June 9: Vikings minicamp review, Twins, Wolves, and more

Every Sunday night at 10:35 p.m., our Joe Schmit, Chris Long, and Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson go back-and-forth on Sports Wrap. This week, Joe was out on vacation, so Alec Ausmus filled in.

This week’s first segment was a look at the Vikings’ busy week between agreeing to a contract extension with WR Justin Jefferson and the mandatory minicamp. The guys also touched on the roller coaster known as the Twins.

In the second segment of Sports Wrap, the guys touched on the Wolves/Lynx ownership saga taking an interesting turn with billionaire Michael Bloomberg joining the Marc Lore/Alex Rodriguez group. Also discussed was the dismissal of Minnesota PWHL general manager Natalie Darwitz.

The team of Schmit, Long, and Wolfson has been together since 2010, and collectively has over 75 years of experience covering the Minnesota sports scene. Reporter/anchor/photographer Ausmus adds that much more to the most experienced sports team in town.