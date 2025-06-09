Sports Wrap, June 8: Twins lose Lopez for months, Vikings mini-camp preview, and Lynx rolling

Every Sunday night at 9:35 p.m. on 45-TV and 10:35 p.m. on KSTP-TV Channel 5, our Alec Ausmus, Chris Long, and Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson go back-and-forth on Sports Wrap. Wolfson was away for his son’s baseball tourney in Sioux Falls this week. So, Chris and Alec made sure the show went on.

This week’s first segment featured Chris and Alec breaking down the Twins’ week and the unfortunate news that starter Pablo Lopez will be out 2-3 months (shoulder). They also touched on the red-hot Lynx.

***Click the video box above to watch the 1st segment of Sports Wrap from Sun. June 8***

In the second segment of Sports Wrap, the guys previewed this week’s Vikings mini-camp and looked ahead at what will be a busy few weeks for the Wild.

***Click the video box below to watch the 2nd segment of Sports Wrap from Sun. June 8, or if on our app, swipe to the right***

The team of Long, Ausmus, and Wolfson collectively has over 50 years of experience covering the Minnesota sports scene.

We will do our best to maintain the high standard that former sports director Joe Schmit has helped set. His last day on air was Apr. 30.