Sports Wrap, June 29: Wolves retain Randle, Reid, Twins first half thoughts, and busy week for Wild

Every Sunday night at 9:35 p.m. on 45-TV and 10:35 p.m. on KSTP-TV Channel 5, our Alec Ausmus, Chris Long, and Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson go back-and-forth on Sports Wrap.

This week’s first segment featured their thoughts on the Wolves retaining forwards Julius Randle and Naz Reid, and the likelihood that Nikeil Alexander-Walker will depart in free agency. The guys also hit on the Twins before heading to break. The Twins wrapped up the official halfway point of their season last Thursday.

In the second segment of Sports Wrap, the guys previewed what the Wild could do with free agency starting Tuesday morning and looked ahead to Tuesday night’s Lynx-Fever Commissioner’s Cup Final at Target Center.

The team of Long, Ausmus, and Wolfson collectively has over 50 years of experience covering the Minnesota sports scene.

Wolfson is also a regular on Skor North, joining hosts Phil Mackey and Judd Zulgad every Tuesday and Thursday.