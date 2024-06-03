Sports Wrap, June 2: Wolves season ends, Twins rolling, and Jefferson was never getting traded

Every Sunday night at 10:35 p.m., our Joe Schmit, Chris Long, and Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson go back-and-forth on Sports Wrap. This week, Joe was out on vacation, so Alec Ausmus filled in.

This week’s first segment was a look back at why the Wolves fell to Dallas in the Western Conference Finals and a look ahead to what moves could be coming this summer. The guys also touched on the red-hot Twins.

In the second segment of Sports Wrap, the guys touched on the Minnesota PWHL team winning a title, the Lynx playing well, and why the Vikings were never trading Justin Jefferson. In fact, Monday morning came the announcement of a contract extension. The topic was broached with a thought an extension could be wrapped up this week.

The team of Schmit, Long, and Wolfson has been together since 2010, and collectively has over 75 years of experience covering the Minnesota sports scene. Reporter/anchor/photographer Ausmus adds that much more to the most experienced sports team in town.