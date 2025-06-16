Sports Wrap, June 15: Vikings mini-camp review, Twins slump, Wolves/Durant talk

Every Sunday night at 9:35 p.m. on 45-TV and 10:35 p.m. on KSTP-TV Channel 5, our Alec Ausmus, Chris Long, and Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson go back-and-forth on Sports Wrap.

This week’s segment featured their thoughts on what stood out at Vikings mini-camp, the Twins’ slump over the last two weeks, and if Kevin Durant would make sense in Minnesota.

***Click the video box above to watch the Sports Wrap segment from Sun. June 15***