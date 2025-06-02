Sports Wrap, June 1: Wolves done, Twins’ week, Lynx rolling, and Vikings OTAs

Every Sunday night at 9:35 p.m. on 45-TV and 10:35 p.m. on KSTP-TV Channel 5, our Alec Ausmus, Chris Long, and Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson go back-and-forth on Sports Wrap.

This week’s first segment was on the Wolves’ lackluster Game 5 effort vs. OKC and the end of their season. The guys also hit on the Twins, who lost a series at Tampa and one at Seattle over the week.

The Twins are 31-27 heading into Monday night’s series opener at the A’s in Sacramento.

In the second segment of Sports Wrap, the guys touched on the Lynx’s 7-0 start, the Vikings and OTAs, and the Frost repeating as PWHL champs.

The Vikings continue Organized Team Activities this week, then have a mandatory mini-camp next week.

The team of Long, Ausmus, and Wolfson collectively has over 50 years of experience covering the Minnesota sports scene.

We will do our best to maintain the high standard that former sports director Joe Schmit has helped set. His last day on air was Apr. 30.