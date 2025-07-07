Sports Wrap, July 6: Lynx only have two All-Stars, Twins’ week, and Wolves officially lose NAW

Every Sunday night at 9:35 p.m. on 45-TV and 10:35 p.m. on KSTP-TV Channel 5, our Alec Ausmus, Chris Long, and Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson go back-and-forth on Sports Wrap. Chris is away on vacation. So, Alec and Darren made sure the show went on.

This week’s segment featured Alec and Darren opining whether the Lynx should’ve had a third All-Star. Was leaving out center Alanna Smith a massive mistake? The guys also touched on the Twins, Wolves, and Wild.

***Click the video box above to watch Sports Wrap from Sun. July 6***

The team of Long, Ausmus, and Wolfson collectively has over 50 years of experience covering the Minnesota sports scene.

Wolfson is also a regular on Skor North, joining Phil Mackey and Judd Zulgad Tuesdays and Thursdays.