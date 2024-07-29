Sports Wrap, July 28: Vikings start camp, Twins should be active at trade deadline, and more

Every Sunday night at 10:35 p.m., our Joe Schmit, Chris Long, and Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson go back-and-forth on Sports Wrap.

This week’s first segment was on the first few days of Vikings training camp and what the Twins could do this week. The MLB Trade Deadline is Tuesday afternoon.

In the second segment of Sports Wrap, the guys discussed the Gophers football team, Tyus Jones signing a minimum contract with Phoenix, and the successful 3M Open week in Blaine.

The team of Schmit, Long, and Wolfson has been together since 2010, and collectively has over 75 years of experience covering the Minnesota sports scene. Reporter/anchor/photographer Alec Ausmus adds that much more to the most experienced sports team in town.