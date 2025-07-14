Sports Wrap, July 13: Lore/Rodriguez introduced, tough week for Lynx, and good week for Twins

Every Sunday night at 9:35 p.m. on 45-TV and 10:35 p.m. on KSTP-TV Channel 5, our Alec Ausmus, Chris Long, and Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson go back-and-forth on Sports Wrap. Chris was away on vacation. So, Alec and Darren made sure the show went on.

This week’s segment featured Alec and Darren reacting to the Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore news conference Friday in Las Vegas, the tough week for the Lynx, and the good week for the Twins. But does that change anything heading into the July 31st trade deadline?

***Click the video box above to watch Sports Wrap from Sun. July 13***

The team of Long, Ausmus, and Wolfson collectively has over 50 years of experience covering the Minnesota sports scene.

Wolfson is also a regular on Skor North, joining Phil Mackey and Judd Zulgad Tuesdays and Thursdays.