Sports Wrap, Feb. 23: Twins, 4 Nations, Gophers, Vikings, Wolves, and more

Every Sunday night at 9:35 p.m. on 45-TV and 10:35 p.m. on KSTP-TV Channel 5, our Joe Schmit, Chris Long, and Darren 'Doogie' Wolfson go back-and-forth on Sports Wrap. Alec Ausmus filled in for Wolfson this week.

In the 1st segment, the guys hit on Alec’s trip to cover Twins spring training, Gophers men’s hockey, the 4 Nations Cup, and the recently completed girls state hockey tourney.

In the second segment of Sports Wrap, the guys hit on the disappointing weekend for Gophers men’s hoops, the Wolves, and whether the Vikings will keep one or both of free agents CB Byron Murphy Jr. and S Cam Bynum.

