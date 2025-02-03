Sports Wrap, Feb. 2: Ben Johnson on hot seat, Gophers hockey, Wolves, and Wild

Every Sunday night at 9:35 p.m. on 45-TV and 10:35 p.m. on KSTP-TV Channel 5, our Joe Schmit, Chris Long, and Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson go back-and-forth on Sports Wrap.

This week’s first segment was on the Gophers men’s basketball and men’s hockey teams. It was a great weekend for one, horrible for the other. The guys also hit on the Vikings and Twins before going to break.

In the second segment of Sports Wrap, the guys hit on the Wild and Wolves. Wild forward Ryan Hartman, rightfully so, is facing a long suspension after a dirty play on Saturday in Ottawa.

