Sports Wrap Extra: Alec Ausmus recaps trip covering Twins spring training

Our Alec Ausmus was in Fort Myers last week covering the Twins at spring training. He spoke with many players, captured lots of video, and formulated many opinions.

He went back-and-forth with our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson on many of the talking points from Fort Myers.

***Click the video box above to watch Alec and Doogie discuss the Twins, + highlights from the practice field***

The Twins are highly motivated from their collapse last September.

On August 17th, the Twins were 70-53 and two games back of Cleveland for the division lead. The Twins then lost nine of their next 12 games, but still had a 95.4 percent chance to make the postseason, per FanGraphs on September 5th. Then, a 6-16 finish happened and they missed the playoffs.

2025 Opening Day comes Mar. 27th in St. Louis.