Sports Wrap, Dec. 22: Vikings win in Seattle, Wild and Wolves struggling, and Fleck dominating portal

By KSTP Sports

Sports Wrap Dec. 22, Part I: Vikings win in Seattle

Every Sunday night at 9:35 p.m. on 45-TV and 10:35 p.m. on KSTP-TV Channel 5, our Joe Schmit, Chris Long, and Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson go back-and-forth on Sports Wrap. Alec Ausmus filled in for Schmit this week.

This week’s first segment was all on the Vikings’ win over Seattle to improve to 13-2.

The Vikings now have an 8-game winning streak.

***Click the video box above to watch the 1st segment of Sports Wrap from Sun. Dec. 22nd***

In the second segment of Sports Wrap, the guys hit on the struggling Wild and Wolves and how P.J. Fleck and the Gophers are dominating the transfer portal.

***Click the video box below to watch the 2nd segment of Sports Wrap from Sun. Dec. 22nd, or if on our app, swipe to the right***

Sports Wrap Dec. 22, Part II: Wild and Wolves struggling, Gophers dominating the portal

The team of Schmit, Long, and Wolfson has been together since 2010, and collectively has over 75 years of experience covering the Minnesota sports scene. Reporter/anchor/photographer Ausmus adds that much more to the most experienced sports team in town.