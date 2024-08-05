Sports Wrap, Aug. 4: Vikings, Twins, Olympics, and more

By KSTP Sports

Sports Wrap Aug. 4, Part I: Vikings and Twins talk

Every Sunday night at 10:35 p.m., our Joe Schmit, Chris Long, and Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson go back-and-forth on Sports Wrap.

This week’s first segment was on the first full week of Vikings training camp and a way the Twins can help their bullpen immediately.

***Click the video box above to watch the 1st segment of Sports Wrap from Sun. Aug. 4th***

In the second segment of Sports Wrap, the guys discussed the Olympics, Brock Faber’s extension with the Wild, and the Gophers football team.

***Click the video box below to watch the 2nd segment of Sports Wrap from Sun. Aug. 4th***

Sports Wrap Aug. 4, Part II: Olympics and Gophers Football talk

The team of Schmit, Long, and Wolfson has been together since 2010, and collectively has over 75 years of experience covering the Minnesota sports scene. Reporter/anchor/photographer Alec Ausmus adds that much more to the most experienced sports team in town.