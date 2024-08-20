Sports Wrap, Aug. 18: Twins and Vikings talk

Every Sunday night at 10:35 p.m., our Joe Schmit, Chris Long, and Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson go back-and-forth on Sports Wrap. Joe and Darren were off this week, so Alec Ausmus filled in.

Chris and Alec went back-and-forth on the Vikings, Twins, and more.

***Click the video box above to watch Sports Wrap from Sun. Aug. 18th***

The team of Schmit, Long, and Wolfson has been together since 2010, and collectively has over 75 years of experience covering the Minnesota sports scene. Reporter/anchor/photographer Ausmus adds that much more to the most experienced sports team in town.