Sports Wrap, Aug. 11: Vikings, Twins, Olympics, and more

Every Sunday night at 10:35 p.m., our Joe Schmit, Chris Long, and Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson go back-and-forth on Sports Wrap.

This week’s first segment was on the Vikings’ first preseason game and the weekend split for the Twins vs. 1st place Cleveland.

In the second segment of Sports Wrap, the boys touched on the 2024 Summer Olympics wrapping up.

The team of Schmit, Long, and Wolfson has been together since 2010, and collectively has over 75 years of experience covering the Minnesota sports scene. Reporter/anchor/photographer Alec Ausmus adds that much more to the most experienced sports team in town.