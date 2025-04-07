Sports Wrap, Apr. 6: Twins, Bueckers wins title, Wolves, Wild, Vikings, and more

Every Sunday night at 9:35 p.m. on 45-TV and 10:35 p.m. on KSTP-TV Channel 5, our Joe Schmit, Chris Long, and Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson go back-and-forth on Sports Wrap.

This week’s first segment was on the Twins’ 3-6 start, Hopkins alum Paige Bueckers winning a national title with UCONN, and the Wolves. The Wolves can finish anywhere from 3rd to 8th in the West with four regular season games to go.

In the second segment of Sports Wrap, the guys touched on Alexander Ovechkin’s NHL goals record, the Wild, Vikings, and Gophers women’s hoops.

The team of Schmit, Long, and Wolfson has been together since 2010, and collectively has over 75 years of experience covering the Minnesota sports scene. Reporter/anchor/photographer Alec Ausmus adds that much more to the most experienced sports team in town.