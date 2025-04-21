Sports Wrap, Apr. 20: Wolves win Game 1 in L.A., Twins struggling, and Vikings NFL Draft preview

Every Sunday night at 9:35 p.m. on 45-TV and 10:35 p.m. on KSTP-TV Channel 5, our Joe Schmit, Chris Long, and Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson go back-and-forth on Sports Wrap. Alec Ausmus filled in for Long this week.

This week’s first segment was on the Wolves’ impressive Game 1 win in Los Angeles and the Twins’ struggles. Who can be trusted in their lineup?

In the second segment of Sports Wrap, the guys previewed the Vikings and this week’s NFL Draft. The Vikings have four picks, including No. 24 overall during Thursday’s 1st round.

The team of Schmit, Long, and Wolfson has been together since 2010, and collectively has over 75 years of experience covering the Minnesota sports scene. Reporter/anchor/photographer Ausmus adds that much more to the most experienced sports team in town.