Source: Twins calling up top prospect Luke Keaschall

The Twins are calling up prospect Luke Keaschall, two sources confirm to KSTP Sports. He’s expected to make his major league debut this weekend in Atlanta.

The corresponding roster move is unknown as of Thursday afternoon. But it could entail infielder/outfielder Willi Castro being put on the 10-day injured list. He left Wednesday’s game with an oblique injury.

The Twins used the 49th overall pick in the 2023 Draft to acquire Keaschall.

Keaschall opened the season in Triple-A with the Saints, where he hit .261/.379/.348 with a home run and four stolen bases in 14 games. He can play second base, third base, and the outfield.

The Twins will have to make a 40-man roster move to add Keaschall to the roster.