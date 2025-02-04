Source: Twins agree to terms with lefty reliever Danny Coulombe

The Twins are bringing back lefty reliever Danny Coulombe, a source confirms to KSTP Sports. It’s a 1-year deal worth $3M. This is the first MLB free agent signing for the Twins this offseason.

Coulombe will undergo a physical on Thursday before the deal is made official. He did a miss a chunk of time last season with an elbow injury, but did return in September.

Coulombe, 35, was with the Twins from 2020-22. In 49 1/3 innings, he had a 2.92 earned run average.

He was solid with Baltimore the last two years, although the Orioles declined a $4M 2025 club option and allowed him to become a free agent.

The Twins had been on the lookout for a lefty reliever for weeks, and finally landed one.