Source: Twins agree to free agent deal with 1B Ty France

The Twins have agreed to a 1-year major league contract with free agent first baseman Ty France, a source confirms to KSTP Sports. The deal will become official after France passes a physical. The monetary terms are unknown at the time of this publishing.

France, 30, was an All-Star with the Mariners in 2022. But his numbers have dipped the last two years. He was traded to the Reds middle of last season.

For his career, France is a .263 hitter with 74 career home runs.